Music for a Great Space: The Rolston String Quartet

The Rolston String Quartet – Luri Lee (violin), Jason Issokson (viola), Hezekiah Leung (viola), and Yoshika Masuda (cello) – was formed in 2013 during a summer chamber music residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Alberta. It takes its name from Canadian violinist Thomas Rolston, founder and longtime director of the Banff Centre’s Music and Sound Programs. As the 2018 recipient and first international ensemble chosen for the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America, their accolades and awards precede them. In 2016, a monumental year, they won First Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition, Grand Prize at the 31st Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition, and Astral’s National Auditions.

Recent highlights include debut performances at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, The Freer Gallery, and Chamber Music Houston, two major Canadian tours under the Prairie Debut and Debut Atlantic touring networks, and three European tours with dates in Leipzig, Berlin, Lucerne, Heidelberg, Barcelona, and Graz among others.

Rolston will be performing Haydn's "Rider" Quartet and Grieg's String Quartet. Join us after the concert for a live Q&A with the artists!

This concert is sponsored by the Music for a Great Space Board of Directors.

Waiting room opens at 7pm, concert begins at 7:30pm.