Music for a Great Space presents Thalea String Quartet

The dynamic Thalea String Quartet is known for performances that reflect the past, present, and the future of the string quartet repertoire while celebrating diverse musical traditions from around the world. Consisting of Christopher Whitley (violin) originally from Ontario, Kumiko Sakamoto (violin) from Alberta, Lauren Spaulding (viola) from Texas, and Titilayo Ayangade (cello) from Ohio, Thalea Quartet currently serves as is the Doctoral Fellowship String Quartet at the University of Maryland.

Thalea will be performing their Legacies program.

American musical traditions have had a massive global impact. Shaped by the richly diverse people, cultures, and communities that call it home, the musical legacies of the United States have also inspired composers of the Western art music tradition. Legacies explores the influence of American musical legacies on the string quartet repertoire. Gabriella Smith’s Carrot Revolution uses string techniques from bluegrass fiddle music to thrilling effect. Alexander Vittal channels American rock ’n’ roll by way of Liverpool in his richly detailed arrangement of the Beatles in Abbey Road Suite. Channeling hip hop and the blues, Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) celebrates the life of the great civil rights figure Rosa Parks in his String Quartet No. 5. Finally, in one of the most revered homages to American music, Dvořák honors the Black spiritual in his most famous chamber music work, String Quartet No. 12 “American."