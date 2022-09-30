    Add a free listing
    0
    Music for a Great Space presents James Giles, piano

    • September 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
    • Christ United Methodist Church
    Music for a Great Space opens the 2022-23 Season of Inspiration with "riveting, intelligent" pianist James Giles. A North Carolina native, Giles currently serves as professor at Northwestern University and regularly performs nationally and internationally. Giles will bring music of Liszt, Liebermann, Schumann, and Beethoven including the beloved "Moonlight Sonata."
    MGS is grateful to Pennybyrn for their generous support of this event. Education residency made possible by Dr. Nancy Walker.
    This concert will also be live-streamed on our website www.musicforagreatspace.org.

    • 3366387624
    Christ United Methodist Church

    • 410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

