Music for a Great Space presents James Giles, piano

Music for a Great Space opens the 2022-23 Season of Inspiration with "riveting, intelligent" pianist James Giles. A North Carolina native, Giles currently serves as professor at Northwestern University and regularly performs nationally and internationally. Giles will bring music of Liszt, Liebermann, Schumann, and Beethoven including the beloved "Moonlight Sonata."

MGS is grateful to Pennybyrn for their generous support of this event. Education residency made possible by Dr. Nancy Walker.

This concert will also be live-streamed on our website www.musicforagreatspace.org.