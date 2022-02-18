Music for a Great Space presents Harlem Quartet

Harlem Quartet advances diversity in classical music while engaging new audiences with varied repertoire that includes works by minority composers. Their mission to share their passion with a wider audience has taken them around the world; from a 2009 performance at The White House for President Obama and First Lady, Michelle Obama, to a highly successful tour of South Africa in 2012, and numerous venues in between. New York-based, the Harlem Quartet currently serves as quartet-in-residence at London’s Royal College of Music.

Part of Harlem's mission is to present diverse programming that combines music from the standard string quartet canon with jazz, Latin, and contemporary works. They will be performing Mozart's Dissonance quartet, Strayhorn's Take the A Train, as well as works by Wynton Marsalis, and Gavilán's father, Guido Lopez Gavilán.