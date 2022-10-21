Music for a Great Space presents David Higgs, organ

MGS joins with Christ United Methodist Church to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Fisk Op. 82 organ.

To perform for this special event, MGS brings back one of America’s leading concert organists, David Higgs. Higgs performs extensively throughout the United States and abroad, often appearing at major festivals, inaugurating new instruments, and judging international organ competitions. He is Chair of the Organ Department at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

This multi-day celebration will also include a masterclass given by David Higgs on Saturday October 22, and Higgs will perform the Sunday morning church service at Christ United Methodist on Oct 23.

Support for the Friday evening concert is made possible in part by Randy Ferguson. Support of the Saturday morning masterclass is made possible in part by the Piedmont NC Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.