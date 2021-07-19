Music Exploration Camp

- July 19, 2021 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- In-person
- Website
This week-long camp is an excellent opportunity for your student to explore their musical interests! Students will have the opportunity to experience different musical instruments and genres with animal-themed music and activities. Each day will include a visit from a faculty member who will help students learn about various musical instruments and genres. This week of camp includes options for Pre-K-1st graders and 2nd-5th graders.
1327 Beaman Place, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States
