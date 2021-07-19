    Add a free listing
    Music Exploration Camp

    Explore the world of music!

    • July 19, 2021 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    Description

    This week-long camp is an excellent opportunity for your student to explore their musical interests! Students will have the opportunity to experience different musical instruments and genres with animal-themed music and activities. Each day will include a visit from a faculty member who will help students learn about various musical instruments and genres. This week of camp includes options for Pre-K-1st graders and 2nd-5th graders.

    In-person
    • Kids
    • $135
    Location : 1327 Beaman Place, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

    1327 Beaman Place, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

