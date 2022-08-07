MUSEP Concert - doby

What if Tina Turner had a sonic baby with Lenny Kravitz (instead of dealing with Ike)? They'd probably call it doby! doby, a Funk/Soul outfit from NC, has the groove to get the crowd to move!

Sensational vocalist Robin Easter fronts the band with her grace and electric stage presence; she can get anybody to shake it! The groove is established by formidable rhythm section Jonathan Wilson - Drums and Leo Kishore - Bass. Jeff Yetter - Keys provides the vintage Hammond/Fender/Clav sounds to set your mind dancing. Finally, on the guitar laying down the funk and rip-roaring electric leads is Bon Lozaga - Guitar & Vocals