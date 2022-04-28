    Add a free listing
    MerleFest 2022

    13 stages and 4 days of music!

    • April 28, 2022 12:00 am - May 1, 2022
    • Wilkes Community College
    Description

    With 4 days of music across 13 stages, MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College and to celebrate ‘traditional plus’ music.

    This year's lineup of over 80 musical acts includes:

    • Emmylou Harris
    • Old Crow Medicine Show
    • Josh Turner
    • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
    • Same Bush
    • Steep Canyon Rangers
    • Allison Rogers
    • Donna the Buffalo
    • Rissi Plamer
    • The Loblollies
    • Jake Blount
    • The Arcadian Wild
    • The Steel Wheels
    • and many more!

    Single-day, 3-day and 4-day tickets are available.

    Scores of vendors and activities too!

    Parking is free and free shuttle service is provided to and from the lots directly to the front gates of the festival.

    Campsites and RV parking are available.

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 800-343-7857
    Venue

    Wilkes Community College

    Location : 1328 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697, United States

