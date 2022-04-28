MerleFest 2022

Venue
Wilkes Community College
With 4 days of music across 13 stages, MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College and to celebrate ‘traditional plus’ music.
This year's lineup of over 80 musical acts includes:
Single-day, 3-day and 4-day tickets are available.
Scores of vendors and activities too!
Parking is free and free shuttle service is provided to and from the lots directly to the front gates of the festival.
Campsites and RV parking are available.
.
Wilkes Community College
1328 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.