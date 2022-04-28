MerleFest 2022

With 4 days of music across 13 stages, MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College and to celebrate ‘traditional plus’ music.

This year's lineup of over 80 musical acts includes:

Emmylou Harris

Old Crow Medicine Show

Josh Turner

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Same Bush

Steep Canyon Rangers

Allison Rogers

Donna the Buffalo

Rissi Plamer

The Loblollies

Jake Blount

The Arcadian Wild

The Steel Wheels

and many more!

Single-day, 3-day and 4-day tickets are available.

Scores of vendors and activities too!

Parking is free and free shuttle service is provided to and from the lots directly to the front gates of the festival.

Campsites and RV parking are available.

.