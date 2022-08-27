Matilda Jr. -- The Musical

Venue
Starr Theatre
Book by Dennis Kelly
Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin
Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
520 South Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, United States