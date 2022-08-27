    Add a free listing
    Matilda Jr. -- The Musical

    • August 27, 2022 2:00 pm
    • Starr Theatre
    • Website
    Book by Dennis Kelly

    Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

    Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-333-7470
    Starr Theatre

    • 520 South Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, United States

