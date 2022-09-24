Mariachi Cobre with the Greensboro Symphony

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

Michelle Merrill, conductor

Mariachi Cobre

Salute Hispanic Heritage Month with Walt Disney World’s epic show featuring the dashing 12-piece Mariachi band, Mariachi Cobre; sporting three guitarists’, two trumpet players, and seven violinists combined with the Greensboro Symphony to deliver the warm, rich rhythms of Mexican folkloric music that will sweep your entire family into a spirit of celebration.