    Mariachi Cobre with the Greensboro Symphony

    • September 24, 2022 8:00 pm
    • Steven Tanger Center
    Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
    Michelle Merrill, conductor
    Mariachi Cobre

    Salute Hispanic Heritage Month with Walt Disney World’s epic show featuring the dashing 12-piece Mariachi band, Mariachi Cobre; sporting three guitarists’, two trumpet players, and seven violinists combined with the Greensboro Symphony to deliver the warm, rich rhythms of Mexican folkloric music that will sweep your entire family into a spirit of celebration.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • BOX OFFICE: 336-335-5456 x 224
    Steven Tanger Center

    • 300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

