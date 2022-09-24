Mariachi Cobre with the Greensboro Symphony

Venue
Steven Tanger Center
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
Michelle Merrill, conductor
Mariachi Cobre
Salute Hispanic Heritage Month with Walt Disney World’s epic show featuring the dashing 12-piece Mariachi band, Mariachi Cobre; sporting three guitarists’, two trumpet players, and seven violinists combined with the Greensboro Symphony to deliver the warm, rich rhythms of Mexican folkloric music that will sweep your entire family into a spirit of celebration.
Steven Tanger Center
300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.