    Making Seasons Bright: 2022 Holiday Concert

    • December 11, 2022 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
    • Congregational United Church of Christ
    "When you think about the holiday season, what do you think about? Holiday lights, tasty treats, visiting with family, and friends. The holidays are a special time to celebrate our unique life experiences and traditions that help create meaningful memories and give us something to look forward to year after year. This winter, continue a special tradition or start a new one.

    “Making Spirits Bright " features the Triad Pride Men's and Women's Choruses under the direction of Dr. John McCarty in their annual holiday concert. It will be presented three times: Sat. December 3 in Winston, Sun. December 4 in High Point, Sun. December 11 in Greensboro. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets and more information can be found at triadprideperformingarts.org

     

    • 336-589-6267
    Congregational United Church of Christ

    • 400 West Radiance Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States

