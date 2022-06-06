    Add a free listing
    Make It Up! Camp; Ages 8 - 13

    Don’t miss the magic!

    • June 6, 2022 - June 10, 2022
    • Stagelights Theatre Company
    Join Stagelights for a week full of fun and wonder, as we explore theater and all its facets. Students will work together to investigate characters that bring a story to life and the costumes, sets, and props that help to create an amazing performance. This Stagelights camp will explore how different parts of theater work! Where do playwrights start when creating a script? How do sets, costumes and props help to enhance the overall stage performance? How does the story change when we add the stage “icing” to the cake? A spontaneous and FUN Learning performance Friday at 1:00pm.

    Ages 8 - 13

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • 336-370-6337
    Location : 314 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

