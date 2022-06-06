Make It Up! Camp; Ages 8 - 13

Join Stagelights for a week full of fun and wonder, as we explore theater and all its facets. Students will work together to investigate characters that bring a story to life and the costumes, sets, and props that help to create an amazing performance. This Stagelights camp will explore how different parts of theater work! Where do playwrights start when creating a script? How do sets, costumes and props help to enhance the overall stage performance? How does the story change when we add the stage “icing” to the cake? A spontaneous and FUN Learning performance Friday at 1:00pm.

Ages 8 - 13