The Little Mermaid Mini Camp; Ages 4 - 8

Calling all our youngest Mermaids! Come with Stagelights, under the sea, as we revisit the classic tale of Ariel, the stubborn mermaid, who dreams of being “Part of Your World”. Campers will explore the songs and scenes from this classic Disney movie and the original fairytale. We will also make some fun oceanic props to use in our Wednesday Learning performance at 1:00pm!

Ages 4-8