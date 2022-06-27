    Add a free listing
    The Little Mermaid Mini Camp; Ages 4 - 8

    Calling all our youngest Mermaids!

    • June 27, 2022 - June 29, 2022
    • Stagelights Theatre Company
    Calling all our youngest Mermaids! Come with Stagelights, under the sea, as we revisit the classic tale of Ariel, the stubborn mermaid, who dreams of being “Part of Your World”. Campers will explore the songs and scenes from this classic Disney movie and the original fairytale. We will also make some fun oceanic props to use in our Wednesday Learning performance at 1:00pm!

    Ages 4-8

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • 336-370-6337
    Stagelights Theatre Company

    Stagelights Theatre Company
314 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    314 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

