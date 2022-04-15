Lightnin' Wells in Concert Presented by Fiddle & Bow

Lightnin' Wells is an international touring artist as well as blues scholar. He’s also a walking encyclopedia of American popular music and is equally adept on a variety of acoustic instruments including guitar, banjo and ukulele. He’s served on the board of directors of the Music Relief Foundation and is a frequent instructor at music camps across the United States. With his experience, knowledge and well-honed performance skills, Lightnin' Wells has established himself at the forefront of the traditional blues revival. His musical style is personal and energetic yet remains true to the original root form. His goal is to entertain and educate using a variety of sources, influences and techniques to express his dedication, respect and pleasure in presenting this unique American art form.

Noted musician and radio personality Paul Brown recently described Lightnin' Wells' musical presentation as "something that's sincere and real, in a way that precious little performance is nowadays." Another reviewer noted, "Whether you look to performers for inspiration, education, virtuosity, or sheer entertainment, Lightnin' Wells delivers all the above, every single time."