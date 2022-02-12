Lifted Voices: African American Stories Come to Life

Lifted Voices brings Greensboro's Black history to life. The much-loved living history series is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of African Americans who helped shape the history of the Gate City.

Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can walk through the museum galleries and meet people like Bennett College president Dr. Willa B. Player, civil rights activist Dr. George Simkins, and a 1950s Maco Beauty College student. Visitors will also find activities for children in the museum lobby.

Also this month, the Greensboro History Museum podcast series History Notes is back with a new season. Curator of Education Rodney Dawson hosts conversations with historians and history makers. New episodes this month include a look at the history of the Aggie-Eagle football rivalry with Dr. Arwin Smallwood of NC A&T State University and Dr. Charles Johnson from NCCU, a discussion about the legacy of lynching with Dr. Deborah Barnes, and more. History Notes is available at this website or on other podcast platforms.

The Greensboro History Museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.