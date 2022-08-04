    Add a free listing
    Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus

    Indie folk & Americana

    • August 4, 2022 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Pop folk, indie folk singer songwriter Libby Rodenbough grew up in Greensboro.

    Blue Cactus, the North Carolina duo of Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, make Cosmic Americana: a blend of grit, glitz, groove, and twang that evokes a celestial soundscape of mid-century heartbreak.

    Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, taxes included.
    Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee will be added to each ticket.

    • 336-333-2605
    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    • 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

