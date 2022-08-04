Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus

Venue
The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
Pop folk, indie folk singer songwriter Libby Rodenbough grew up in Greensboro.
Blue Cactus, the North Carolina duo of Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, make Cosmic Americana: a blend of grit, glitz, groove, and twang that evokes a celestial soundscape of mid-century heartbreak.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, taxes included.
Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States