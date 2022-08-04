Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus

Pop folk, indie folk singer songwriter Libby Rodenbough grew up in Greensboro.

Blue Cactus, the North Carolina duo of Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, make Cosmic Americana: a blend of grit, glitz, groove, and twang that evokes a celestial soundscape of mid-century heartbreak.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, taxes included.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee will be added to each ticket.