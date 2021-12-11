Laura Jane Vincent with Ashley Virginia & Cactus Black

ABOUT LAURA JANE VINCENT

LJV is a performer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter. She writes ballads of strength, loss, and triumph featuring stories of those who should know better, but just simply can't help themselves.

Her latest album “All These Machines” is available everywhere you stream music. She is also the creator and curator of the twice annual music festival Glendonfest in Moore County, NC. Established in 2016, the event features 25+ regional and national touring acts over two days in the spring and fall.

ABOUT ASHLEY VIRGINIA

North Carolina singer/songwriter Ashley Virginia’s style falls somewhere between ’70s country cool, west coast cosmic Americana, and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll. Her music is built on her ability to share the deeply intimate and terrifying pieces of herself. Virginia’s debut album, “And Life Just Goes On Living” was released August 13, and leans into the theme of mental health and healing.

ABOUT CACTUS BLACK

Winston-Salem’s Cactus Black offers up a mix of garage rock, indie, and Americana, rooted in the storytelling traditions of outlaw country. Their new record, “The Marrow of Our Truth” is a full album, linear tale that follows two orphaned brothers through a botched robbery, and then the aftermath when one brother decides to clean up his act; themes of desperation, sacrifice, transformation, and guilt all wrapped up in a tale of familial devotion to name and blood. The trio have been playing together since 2012, and their live shows span the aural gamut, ranging from delicate acoustic ballads to full throttle desert punk. They are normally accompanied by their coyote stage companion, Gato.