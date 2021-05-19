Kemari Bryant GROW Residency

Creative Greensboro has welcomed filmmaker Kemari Bryant for the latest GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency. Bryant's residency will explore the process of film-making through a series of community workshops where a team of professionals will work together to write, direct, and develop a new film.

The workshops will be held May 19 to June 11, at 5 pm in the GROW space, located on the second floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Participants are asked to “pay what you can” as a donation. Participants must wear a face-covering and social distancing will be practiced. The workshops will cover the following topics:

May 19: Workshop #1: Writer, Intro to project, story

May 21: Workshop #2: Director, Vision

May 26: Workshop #3: Production Design, The World

May 28: Workshop #4: Costume Design, Characters

June 2: Workshop #5: Director of Photography, Tone, Themes, Storytelling

June 4: Workshop #6: Music Composer, Music

June 9: Workshop #7: General Q&A

June 11: Workshop #8: Final Presentation

These workshops are funded by Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity Grant program, which awarded $60,000 for ten creative programs planned for the first half of 2021. GROW is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

For more information about GROW or Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.