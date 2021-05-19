Kemari Bryant GROW Residency

Venue
Greensboro Cultural Center
Creative Greensboro has welcomed filmmaker Kemari Bryant for the latest GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency. Bryant's residency will explore the process of film-making through a series of community workshops where a team of professionals will work together to write, direct, and develop a new film.
The workshops will be held May 19 to June 11, at 5 pm in the GROW space, located on the second floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Participants are asked to “pay what you can” as a donation. Participants must wear a face-covering and social distancing will be practiced. The workshops will cover the following topics:
These workshops are funded by Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity Grant program, which awarded $60,000 for ten creative programs planned for the first half of 2021. GROW is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.
For more information about GROW or Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
220 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
