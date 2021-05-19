    Add a free listing
    Kemari Bryant GROW Residency

    • May 19, 2021 5:00 pm - June 11, 2021 8:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Description

    Creative Greensboro has welcomed filmmaker Kemari Bryant for the latest GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency. Bryant's residency will explore the process of film-making through a series of community workshops where a team of professionals will work together to write, direct, and develop a new film.

    The workshops will be held May 19 to June 11, at 5 pm in the GROW space, located on the second floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Participants are asked to “pay what you can” as a donation. Participants must wear a face-covering and social distancing will be practiced. The workshops will cover the following topics:

    • May 19: Workshop #1: Writer, Intro to project, story
    • May 21: Workshop #2: Director, Vision
    • May 26: Workshop #3: Production Design, The World
    • May 28: Workshop #4: Costume Design, Characters
    • June 2: Workshop #5: Director of Photography, Tone, Themes, Storytelling
    • June 4: Workshop #6: Music Composer, Music
    • June 9: Workshop #7: General Q&A
    • June 11: Workshop #8: Final Presentation

    These workshops are funded by Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity Grant program, which awarded $60,000 for ten creative programs planned for the first half of 2021. GROW is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

    For more information about GROW or Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

    Venue

    Greensboro Cultural Center

    Location : 220 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

