    John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell with the Greensboro Symphony

    • February 11, 2023 8:00 pm
    • Steven Tanger Center
    Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
    Chris Walden, conductor
    John Pizzarelli, guitar,
    Catherine Russell, vocals

    John Pizzarelli, “the genial genius of the guitar,” along with the sensational vocals of Catherine Russell – both Grammy Award winners – pay homage to legends Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra in “Billie and Blue Eyes”! You will be transported to the glory days of Jazz with masterful ease, capturing Holiday’s effortless grace and Sinatra’s cool swagger.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • BOX OFFICE: 336-335-5456 x 224
    Steven Tanger Center

    • 300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

