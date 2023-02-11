John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell with the Greensboro Symphony

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

Chris Walden, conductor

John Pizzarelli, guitar,

Catherine Russell, vocals

John Pizzarelli, “the genial genius of the guitar,” along with the sensational vocals of Catherine Russell – both Grammy Award winners – pay homage to legends Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra in “Billie and Blue Eyes”! You will be transported to the glory days of Jazz with masterful ease, capturing Holiday’s effortless grace and Sinatra’s cool swagger.