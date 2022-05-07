    Add a free listing
    Jazz-A 4-Christ and the Soul Conquerors Band

    A Mother's Day Celebration

    • May 7, 2022 3:00 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Join Jazz-A 4-Christ and the Soul Conquerors Band as they take you on an inspirational journey. Singing some of your favorite gospel tunes along with tunes fromJazz’A4Christ Alexis Daniels' latest CD entitled Armageddon.

    Praise Dance will open the show.

    2 performances! 3pm and 7pm.

    Tickets are $25.
    Ticket Commissions: $3 Processing Fee and sales tax is added to each ticket

    The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show for this event only.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-333-2605
    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

