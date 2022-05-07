Join Jazz-A 4-Christ and the Soul Conquerors Band as they take you on an inspirational journey. Singing some of your favorite gospel tunes along with tunes fromJazz’A4Christ Alexis Daniels' latest CD entitled Armageddon.

Praise Dance will open the show.

2 performances! 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are $25.

Ticket Commissions: $3 Processing Fee and sales tax is added to each ticket

The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show for this event only.