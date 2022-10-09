The GSO Brass Quintet will perform LIVE on the patio of SouthEnd Brewery in Downtown Greensboro! The quintet consists of two trumpets, a French horn, a trombone, and a tuba. The concert will include works from the standard brass repertoire, as well as musical styles that celebrate Americana such as Dixieland, jazz, patriotic, and Broadway.

Purchase a brew or two while enjoying the tunes of the GSO Brass Quintet! This is an event that you will not want to miss - we’ll see you there! This concert is part of the Greensboro Symphony Hops on Tap Series brought to you by Wise Builders.