    Hops on Tap Series!

    • October 9, 2022 6:30 pm
    • SouthEnd Brewery
    • Free
    Description

    The GSO Brass Quintet will perform LIVE on the patio of SouthEnd Brewery in Downtown Greensboro! The quintet consists of two trumpets, a French horn, a trombone, and a tuba. The concert will include works from the standard brass repertoire, as well as musical styles that celebrate Americana such as Dixieland, jazz, patriotic, and Broadway.

    Purchase a brew or two while enjoying the tunes of the GSO Brass Quintet! This is an event that you will not want to miss -  we’ll see you there! This concert is part of the Greensboro Symphony Hops on Tap Series brought to you by Wise Builders.

    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Venue

    SouthEnd Brewery

    Location

    • 117-B West Lewis Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, United States

