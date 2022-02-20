    Add a free listing
    Hope Fest 4 Hunger

    Multicultural Dance Festival

    • February 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    • The Carolina Theatre
    FREE Community Event at the Carolina Theatre!  Multicultural dance festival to benefit A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry - 8 dance groups showcasing African, Hindu, Mexican, Native American, Polynesian, Spanish, and Urban cultures with Tanya Rivera of WFMY News 2 as our Emcee.  Exciting raffle prizes, refreshments, fun photo booth, and shopping make this a fun Sunday afternoon for everyone!  FREE admission, DONATIONS welcomed.

    COVID PROTOCOLS APPY - proof of vaccination or negative 72-hour test required for entrance.

    Special thanks to Replacements, Ltd. and LeBauer HealthCare, our Diamond and Platinum sponsors.

    For more information, visit our website at www.hopefest4hunger.org or email us at hopefest4hunger@gmail.com

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

