Homecoming Roots Reggae JAM - Vibin' In Peace

It's Homecoming!! Roots Reggae during NC A&T Homecoming is finally here!! Homecoming Roots Reggae JAM will be an experience you won't forget.

High energy, healing vibes and just great music for all. We are ALL about PEACE so prepare yourself for a fun, colorful, exciting and joyful night. Come out and enjoy the peace movement during this 2022 GHOE!

Come early! DJ Tyrone Red Dubby Davis will open the doors at 7:00 PM. The first note will hit at 8:00pm, with an additional treat!

Don’t be late. After an intermission you will then be hearing our honorary guests Mighty Joshua with Nickey McMullen and Zion#5. PHAT POTS a Taste of the South will be holding down the food menu. It’s Homecoming Y’all! Come and be edified by the vibe with Aggie Pride!!

* * * * * * *

ABOUT MIGHTY JOSHUA

Mighty Joshua engages audiences with conscious lyrics that flow freely to open minds and activate bodies through song. Distinctive refrains pulse with pride, and the soulful exploration of sound creates an expression of reggae for the modern day. Mighty Joshua has opened for several internationally acclaimed reggae acts including Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Akae Beka, Glen Washington, the Meditations, the Itals, and Culture with Kenyatta Hill. Culture with Kenyatta Hill, The Meditations, and The Itals.

ABOUT PURE FIYAH REGGAE BAND

Pure Fiyah Reggae Band is a family serving up music for the spirit. Blending rock, blues, funk and soul with deep traditions of reggae music. Pure Fiyah Reggae Band offers a high energy show with positive vibrations. This six member band lights up the stage with pure electric fire and energy ensuring a good time is about to be had, hips are about to sway, feet are about to move, heads are about to bob and hearts are about to open. Pure Fiyah Reggae Band is ready to bring its massive sound to a town near you