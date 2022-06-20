Hip Hop Shakespeare Camp; Ages 10-16

Shakespeare is not just for high school English classes—give your student the fun of learning how Elizabethan theatre was all the rave before YouTube, or even television! Come along with us as we explore the joy, fear, playfulness, mystery, and fun of Shakespeare’s characters—with a modern Hip Hop twist! The Bard knew how to fascinate an audience and this camp will explore the revenge, trickery, practical joking, celebration, and madness. The intensity and wild fun of Shakespeare’s plays hasn’t been matched since. Shakespeare created villains way before Disney was in the business!

Ages 10-16