    Hip Hop Shakespeare Camp; Ages 10-16

    • June 20, 2022 12:00 am - June 24, 2022 12:00 am
    • Stagelights Theatre Company
    Shakespeare is not just for high school English classes—give your student the fun of learning how Elizabethan theatre was all the rave before YouTube, or even television! Come along with us as we explore the joy, fear, playfulness, mystery, and fun of Shakespeare’s characters—with a modern Hip Hop twist! The Bard knew how to fascinate an audience and this camp will explore the revenge, trickery, practical joking, celebration, and madness. The intensity and wild fun of Shakespeare’s plays hasn’t been matched since. Shakespeare created villains way before Disney was in the business!

    Ages 10-16

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • 336-370-6337
    Stagelights Theatre Company

    Location : 314 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

