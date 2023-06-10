    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ In Concert

    • June 10, 2023 7:00 pm
    • Steven Tanger Center
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description

    Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
    Bruce Kiesling    , conductor

    Cars fly, trees fight back, and monsters are on the loose in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition, on a giant screen, while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score. Relive every magical moment as the music brings life to a story that has enchanted the world.

    WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • BOX OFFICE: 336-335-5456 x 224
    Venue

    Steven Tanger Center

    Location

    • 300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In