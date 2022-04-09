A North Carolina native and graduate of NCA&T,, saxophonist Gregory Amos has been on the Richmond, Virginia gospel music scene for the past 12 years. He is a songwriter, music producer, multi-talented musician, and entrepreneur. Amos pours himself into his instrument, captivating your soul. He delivers anointed, heartfelt performances that are sure to speak to you and touch your spirit.

Rod McCoy has played lead and bass guitar for a variety of notable artists and bands such as Bishop TD Jakes, Donnie McClurkin, Dorothy Norwood, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Williams, Gregory Amos and ADP, The Groove Masters, and Chairman of the Board.