Greensboro Playwrights Forum “Short Tales for Children”

The “Short Tales for Children” program features these plays written by Greensboro Playwrights Forum members:

“Area 51” by Clinton Festa

“Kid President” by Mike Brannon

“The Riddle” by Sally Kinka

“Living on the Edge” by Andy Ralston -Asumendi

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. Audience members must register in advance. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including mask wearing

This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.

Since its early inception more than 15 years ago, “Short Tales” has provided a meaningful opportunity for aspiring theater teachers to collaborate with K-12 students in the creation of performance and production.