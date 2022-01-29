    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Greensboro Playwrights Forum “Short Tales for Children”

    Four original plays

    • January 29, 2022 2:00 pm
    • Van Dyke Performance Space
    Type of event
    Description

    The “Short Tales for Children” program features these plays written by Greensboro Playwrights Forum members:

    • “Area 51” by Clinton Festa
    • “Kid President” by Mike Brannon
    • “The Riddle” by Sally Kinka
    • “Living on the Edge” by Andy Ralston -Asumendi

    Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. Audience members must register in advance. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including mask wearing

    This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.

    Since its early inception more than 15 years ago, “Short Tales” has provided a meaningful opportunity for aspiring theater teachers to collaborate with K-12 students in the creation of performance and production.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2974
    Venue

    Van Dyke Performance Space

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In