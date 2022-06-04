Greensboro Performing Arts Spring Concerts

Venue
Greensboro Performing Arts presents their Spring Concerts 2022. Live and in person with all the performances that you love to see but have missed for the past 2 years! Beautiful ballerinas, contemporary pieces, rhythmic tap dancers, something for everyone and family-friendly so get your tickets now.
While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.
Carolina Theatre
310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States