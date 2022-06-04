    Add a free listing
    Greensboro Performing Arts Spring Concerts

    Ballerinas, contemporary pieces & rhythmic tap dancers

    • June 4, 2022 5:00 pm
    • Carolina Theatre
    Description

    Greensboro Performing Arts presents their Spring Concerts 2022. Live and in person with all the performances that you love to see but have missed for the past 2 years! Beautiful ballerinas, contemporary pieces, rhythmic tap dancers, something for everyone and family-friendly so get your tickets now.

    While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336.549.2228
    Carolina Theatre

    • 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

