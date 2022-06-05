Greensboro Big Band in concert, June 5th

Join the Greensboro Big Band on the front lawn at Greensboro College for Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park. The Greensboro Big Band is an ensemble of community musicians who specialize in the performance of swing-style jazz music associated with bands like those of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Glenn Miller.

Concessions available from Slush Rush and Taqueria El Azteca Taco trucks. The concert is free but donations are appreciated!