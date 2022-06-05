    Add a free listing
    Greensboro Big Band in concert, June 5th

    Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park

    • June 5, 2022 6:00 pm
    • Greensboro College
    • Free
    Description

    Join the Greensboro Big Band on the front lawn at Greensboro College for Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park. The Greensboro Big Band is an ensemble of community musicians who specialize in the performance of swing-style jazz music associated with bands like those of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Glenn Miller.

    Concessions available from Slush Rush and  Taqueria El Azteca Taco trucks.  The concert is free but donations are appreciated!

    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2547
    Venue

    Greensboro College

    Location : 841 West Market Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

