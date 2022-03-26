Greensboro Ballet: Cinderella

Starring Jessica Fry McAlister as Cinderella and Nicholas Franco as the Prince.

A lost slipper, a Fairy Godmother, a Charming Prince, and a kind young lady whose beauty sparkles from within. These are just some of the characters that make the fairy tale classic Cinderella such a favorite for all generations. The full-length classical ballet version of Cinderella is dramatic, humorous, and romantic. Set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, this ballet will remind your family that sometimes, dreams really do come true!

Tickets are $40, $30, or $20, depending on location, plus NC Sales Tax.

Everyone must have a ticket.

Students and children (ages 2-18 or with Student ID), seniors (60+), and Military save $5 per ticket.

Babes-in-arms (ages 0-23 months that will sit in your lap) are $10.

Please email the theatre box office at boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com for group discounts (10 or more).