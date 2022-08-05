    Add a free listing
    Graymatter presented by Fiddle & Bow

    Tender ballads, folky Americana and driving rock & roll

    • August 5, 2022 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 at the door.
    Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket
    Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.

    Graymatter is Barry Gray (acoustic guitar), Brad Gray (acoustic & electric guitars), Dave Gude (acoustic guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin) and Bev Gray Gude (12-string & high-strung guitars, flute, tambourine and bodhran).

    Their harmonies and unique song arrangements set them apart from other bands. Whether it’s tender ballads, folky Americana or driving rock & roll, Graymatter puts across an intensity, energy and vision that keeps fans coming back for more. A Graymatter show is chock-full of memories for people who grew up in the ‘60s, ‘70s and beyond, and the band loves introducing those dynamic classics in a fresh, new way to younger audiences who may have never heard the songs before. Their originals are folk/rock/Americana style pieces woven together with those same dynamic harmonies and often steeped in personal storytelling.

    • 336-333-2605
    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    • 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

