Graymatter presented by Fiddle & Bow

Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.

Graymatter is Barry Gray (acoustic guitar), Brad Gray (acoustic & electric guitars), Dave Gude (acoustic guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin) and Bev Gray Gude (12-string & high-strung guitars, flute, tambourine and bodhran).

Their harmonies and unique song arrangements set them apart from other bands. Whether it’s tender ballads, folky Americana or driving rock & roll, Graymatter puts across an intensity, energy and vision that keeps fans coming back for more. A Graymatter show is chock-full of memories for people who grew up in the ‘60s, ‘70s and beyond, and the band loves introducing those dynamic classics in a fresh, new way to younger audiences who may have never heard the songs before. Their originals are folk/rock/Americana style pieces woven together with those same dynamic harmonies and often steeped in personal storytelling.