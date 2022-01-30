    Add a free listing
    Glenn Miller Orchestra

    "A band ought to have a sound all of its own."

    • January 30, 2022 2:00 pm
    • Carlina Theatre
    The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. Hits include Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Tuxedo Junction, Kalamazoo, At Last, A String of Pearls, and many more.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $27
    •  to $30
    • 336-333-2605
    Carlina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

