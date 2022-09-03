Frames + Housewife

Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 3:30pm for this event only.

ABOUT FRAMES

Richmond, Virginia’s Frames is an emo-pop band founded by Sarah Phung in 2019. The group released their debut LP Every Room last fall via Know Hope Records, featuring a full-band line-up and an entirely new, refined sound. Frames is ready to take the scene by storm.

Imagine if Hilary Duff made an emo album; that’s Every Room. With catchy hooks and upbeat melodies, Phung hangs her heart on the line. Tracks like “Tabletop” and “Brewery” are laid over twinkly, pop leads but explore feelings of unresolved resentment and guilt. “This Year” offers a darker, heavier side of the band and features guest vocals by Chris LoPorto of Can’t Swim. Feeling like a punch to the gut served with a smile, Every Room has a little something for every listener and is the perfect record for fans of Jetty Bones, The Sonder Bombs, and 2000’s pop.

ABOUT HOUSEWIFE

Housewife is a local up-and-coming neo-soul, punk, and R&B group made up of lead vocalist Sewrayy, bassist and vocalist Laz, guitarist Gabby, and drummer Joseph. Together, Housewife is quickly becoming a fan favorite amongst the Triad’s best DIY venues.