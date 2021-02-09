    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Fiddle & Mandolin Adult Music Class

    Learn the traditional music of the Appalachian Mountains

    Type of event
    Description

    Learn to play the traditional music of the Appalachian mountains in this 10-week beginner's class for adults ages 18 and up.

    Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 PM at The Arts Place of Stokes.

    Class is 10 weeks running from February 8th to April 21st.
    Registration for the 10 week course is $200.
    If you would like more information about the classes, please email Andy Young at theolbronzehare@gmail.com or call 336-593-8159.

    Instruments are not provided. Masks are required.

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    Cost
    • $200.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-593-8159
    Venue

    The Arts Place of Stokes

    Location : 500 Main Street, Danbury, North Carolina 27016, United States

    500 Main Street, Danbury, North Carolina 27016, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In