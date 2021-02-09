Fiddle & Mandolin Adult Music Class

Learn to play the traditional music of the Appalachian mountains in this 10-week beginner's class for adults ages 18 and up.

Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 PM at The Arts Place of Stokes.

Class is 10 weeks running from February 8th to April 21st.

Registration for the 10 week course is $200.

If you would like more information about the classes, please email Andy Young at theolbronzehare@gmail.com or call 336-593-8159.

Instruments are not provided. Masks are required.