    Family First: Abstract Sculpture Workshop

    • September 12, 2021 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    • In-person
    Get ready to build abstract forms and get messy! In this workshop, use plaster cloth to build an abstract sculpture inspired by the work of artist Isamu Noguchi. As the sculpture may not be completely dry by 4 p.m., participants have the option to take home a tube of paint and a brush to complete the project, though we’ll try to paint one coat before the workshop concludes.

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • $24.00
    • to $30.00
    • 3367585150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

