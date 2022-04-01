    Add a free listing
    Evening of Short Plays

    Unique, absurd, irreverent and enormous fun

    • April 1, 2022 7:00 pm
    • Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center
    • Free
    “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” will present eight new short plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 26th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage.

    Saturday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk with the playwrights and directors. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

    This year’s lineup features:

    • “The Last Chance Masquerade” by Mike Brannon and directed by Susan Proctor
    • “Talismans” by Debra Kaufman and directed by Shelley Segal
    • “Someday” by Louis Panzer and directed by Carl Grasso
    • “Simon and Garfunkle and Taphophobia” by Brian Bornstein and directed by Mike Brannon
    • “Pair of Aces” by Randy Morris and directed by Sawyer Shafer
    • “Homecoming” by Cari A. Hopson and directed by Camille Wright
    • “Game of Chance” by Bill Cissna and directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi
    • “These Kids and their Equipage” by Carl Grasso and directed by Evan Wade
    • In-person
    • All ages
    • 336-373-2026
    Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

