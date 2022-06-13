    Add a free listing
    Enchanted Camp; Ages 10-16

    What defines “happy ever after”?

    • June 13, 2022 - June 18, 2022
    • Stagelights Theatre Company
    What defines “happy ever after”? In the country of Andalasia, beautiful (animated) Giselle dreams of meeting her Prince Charming. She is well on her way until the evil Queen Narissa pushes her into a well, and Giselle finds herself in bustling New York City—and no longer animated! This Stagelights camp will create our very own Enchanted. Giselle’s glass is always half full, until this fairytale princess meets a real-world prince charming. Songs featured include Happy Working Song, True Love’s Kiss, and That’s How You Know. Learning Performance Friday at 1:00pm.

    Ages 10-16

    • In-person
    • Kids
    Phone Number
    • 336-370-6337
    Stagelights Theatre Company

    Location : 314 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

