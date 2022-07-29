EMF Young Artist Orchestra – Finale

Venue
Dana Auditorium
EMF’s Young Artists Orchestras take the stage showcasing artistic excellence and adventurous repertoire. Led by resident conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo.
KODÁLY • Suite from Háry János
Prelude: The Fairy Tale Begins
The Viennese Musical Clock Song
The Battle and Defeat of Napolean
Intermezzo
Entrance of the Emperor and his Court
Grant Cooper, conductor
~~~~~INTERMISSION~~~~~
REVUELTAS • La Noche de los Mayas (The Night of the Maya)
Noche de los Mayas (Night of the Maya)
Noche de jarnas (Night of Revelry)
Noche de Yucatán (Yucatan Night)
Noche de encantamiento: Tema y variaciones (Night of the Enchantment)
José-Luis Novo, conductor
710 Levi Coffin Dr, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States