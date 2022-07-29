EMF Young Artist Orchestra – Finale

EMF’s Young Artists Orchestras take the stage showcasing artistic excellence and adventurous repertoire. Led by resident conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo.

KODÁLY • Suite from Háry János

Prelude: The Fairy Tale Begins

The Viennese Musical Clock Song

The Battle and Defeat of Napolean

Intermezzo

Entrance of the Emperor and his Court

Grant Cooper, conductor

~~~~~INTERMISSION~~~~~

REVUELTAS • La Noche de los Mayas (The Night of the Maya)

Noche de los Mayas (Night of the Maya)

Noche de jarnas (Night of Revelry)

Noche de Yucatán (Yucatan Night)

Noche de encantamiento: Tema y variaciones (Night of the Enchantment)

José-Luis Novo, conductor