    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    EMF Young Artist Orchestra – Finale

    Artistic excellence and adventurous repertoire

    • July 29, 2022 8:00 pm
    • Dana Auditorium
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description

    EMF’s Young Artists Orchestras take the stage showcasing artistic excellence and adventurous repertoire. Led by resident conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo.

    KODÁLY • Suite from Háry János
    Prelude: The Fairy Tale Begins
    The Viennese Musical Clock Song
    The Battle and Defeat of Napolean
    Intermezzo
    Entrance of the Emperor and his Court

    Grant Cooper, conductor

    ~~~~~INTERMISSION~~~~~

    REVUELTAS • La Noche de los Mayas (The Night of the Maya)
    Noche de los Mayas (Night of the Maya)
    Noche de jarnas (Night of Revelry)
    Noche de Yucatán (Yucatan Night)
    Noche de encantamiento: Tema y variaciones (Night of the Enchantment)

    José-Luis Novo, conductor

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-7450
    Venue

    Dana Auditorium

    Location

    • 710 Levi Coffin Dr, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

    • Comments are closed.

        • You May Also Be Interested In