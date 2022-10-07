Elsewhere Haunted Museum Tours & Nightmare Street Party

Our party has shifted to a hybrid 2-story indoor and outdoor garden party running from the front of Elsewhere to the back of Elsewhere to SouthEnd Brewing Co.

Pre-Party 10/8, 5-7PM: SaturGays queer and trans-BIPOC street vendors, Black food trucks, and DJ B.U will be out front setting the stage. Free

Party 10/8, 7-11PM: The garden opens up as a hell lounge and a donation bar, while the last Haunted Museum tours are happening from 7-8. Free

At 8, the inside of Elsewhere will begin the 2-story Nightmare Party with a costume contest, Thriller flashmob, spooky tunes, live music from a coffin-shaped amp, line dancing, and cocktails from the apothecary. Sliding Scale $10-$60 per person

Museum Tours will be happening FRI 10/7 (4-10PM) & SAT 10/8 (5-8PM) with a sliding scale $25-$40 per person. There is also an opportunity to do a full experience ticket that includes the tour and the party for $60 (members get a 20% discount). Lastly, you can cover the cost of admission of a dear community member.

This is our annual fundraiser in support the mission and work of Elsewhere Living Museum, fostering the creative spirit in all of us. Purchasing tickets now for the guided Haunted Museum tours, the indoor Nightmare Party, or sponsoring the event helps provide critical financial support. All dollars above the “value” of what you are receiving are tax deductible.

Anyone interested in helping to assemble the Haunted Museum using materials from the museum collection can sign up to volunteer. Our community build days are 9/27-28, 9:30-6, and 9/30-10/1, 11AM-6PM. Volunteers are also needed to act in the experience throughout the week as well as to help with the day of the party, 10/8, between 11AM-12AM. Anyone who volunteers 3 hours or more gets a free reserved entry to the tour and drink tickets for the party. Families are welcome to volunteer together.

The event and tours serve as a fundraiser for Elsewhere as well as a community-centric event. Elsewhere’s mission is to support site-specific experimentation, social action, and interdisciplinary collaboration in order to foster new ways of thinking and doing, the exploration of context and place in artistic creation, and the integration of creativity and life. We do so through hosting an international artist residency with 35-50 artists per year, running the museum and giving tours, and offering a wide selection of community-based programming that strives to respond to and build with our community uniquely. Our vision is that with people and things, we build collaborative futures.

To learn more, purchase individual or discounted group tickets, volunteer, or sponsor, follow this link: https://www.elsewheremuseum.org/projects/extravaganza2022

For general information about Elsewhere, visit www.elsewheremuseum.org and follow us on Instagram at ElsewhereMuseum.