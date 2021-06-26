    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Eastern Music Festival Summer Study

    North Carolina's Musical Treasure

    • June 26, 2021 12:00 am - July 31, 2021 12:00 am
    • In-person
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Eastern Music Festival is an outstanding educational experience for talented, dedicated, young artists between the ages of 14 and 23. Our faculty/musicians are teaching artists of the highest order - and our annual student population of 250+ is extraordinary. Next summer (June 26 - July 31, 2021), attend Eastern Music Festival and study at one of America's finest orchestral, piano, conducting, euphonium & tuba, and classical guitar studies programs. 2021 Applications portal opens October 14, 2020.

    Our classes and seminars give students an opportunity to converse with faculty about issues that every musician encounters throughout a professional career. Open dialogue and honest advice enhance students' experiential learning.

    Programs and fellowships in:

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-7450
    Venue

    Guilford College

    Location : 5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

    5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410, United States

    Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      Overall Rating

        You May Also Be Interested In