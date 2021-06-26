Eastern Music Festival Summer Study

Eastern Music Festival is an outstanding educational experience for talented, dedicated, young artists between the ages of 14 and 23. Our faculty/musicians are teaching artists of the highest order - and our annual student population of 250+ is extraordinary. Next summer (June 26 - July 31, 2021), attend Eastern Music Festival and study at one of America's finest orchestral, piano, conducting, euphonium & tuba, and classical guitar studies programs. 2021 Applications portal opens October 14, 2020.

Our classes and seminars give students an opportunity to converse with faculty about issues that every musician encounters throughout a professional career. Open dialogue and honest advice enhance students' experiential learning.

Programs and fellowships in: