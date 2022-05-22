    Add a free listing
    East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

    In the intimate setting of The Crown.

    • May 22, 2022 7:00 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Description

    A series showcasing a diverse mix of local, regional, and nationally-acclaimed songwriters sharing their songs and the stories behind them in the intimate setting of The Crown.

    May 22nd - David Childers (Charlotte), Colin Cutler (GSO), Billie Feather (WS)

    June 19th - Emanuel Wynter (Charlotte), Momma Molasses (Bristol), Matty Sheets (GSO)

    July 17th - Jamie Collins (Galax, VA), Justin Reid (GSO), Walking Medicine (Reidsville)

    August 21st - Aaron Pants (Charleston), Laura Jane Vincent (GSO), Maia Kamil (GSO)

    September 25th - catherine the great (Bedford, VA), Sam Foster (Winston), Sunqueen Kelcey (GSO)

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Contact Form

