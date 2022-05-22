East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

A series showcasing a diverse mix of local, regional, and nationally-acclaimed songwriters sharing their songs and the stories behind them in the intimate setting of The Crown.

May 22nd - David Childers (Charlotte), Colin Cutler (GSO), Billie Feather (WS)

June 19th - Emanuel Wynter (Charlotte), Momma Molasses (Bristol), Matty Sheets (GSO)

July 17th - Jamie Collins (Galax, VA), Justin Reid (GSO), Walking Medicine (Reidsville)

August 21st - Aaron Pants (Charleston), Laura Jane Vincent (GSO), Maia Kamil (GSO)

September 25th - catherine the great (Bedford, VA), Sam Foster (Winston), Sunqueen Kelcey (GSO)