Drama Kids Summer Camp at Kernersville Parks and Rec

Save your SUMMER CAMP spot! This unique camp is sponsored by Kernersville Parks and Rec with extended hours compared to our regular camps. When school is out – Drama is IN! Here’s a chance for your child to explore his or her creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! Campers participate in group activities including improvisation, short scenes and skits, verbal exercises, character development, creative movement, theatre games, and more! Campers will perform a fabulous presentation for family and friends at the end of the week!