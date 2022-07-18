    Add a free listing
    Drama Kids Summer Camp at Kernersville Parks and Rec

    • July 18, 2022 7:30 am - July 21, 2022 5:30 pm
    Save your SUMMER CAMP spot! This unique camp is sponsored by Kernersville Parks and Rec with extended hours compared to our regular camps. When school is out – Drama is IN! Here’s a chance for your child to explore his or her creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! Campers participate in group activities including improvisation, short scenes and skits, verbal exercises, character development, creative movement, theatre games, and more! Campers will perform a fabulous presentation for family and friends at the end of the week!

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • 336-754-4385
    Location : 125 East Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284, United States

