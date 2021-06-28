    Add a free listing
    Drama Kids Summer Camp at Irving Park UMC Week #1

    • June 28, 2021 9:00 am - July 2, 2021 3:00 pm
    • In-person
    Save your spot for SUMMER CAMP today! When school is out – Drama is IN! Here’s a chance for your child to explore his or her creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! Campers participate in group activities including improvisation, short scenes and skits, verbal exercises, character development, creative movement, theatre games, and more! Campers will perform a fabulous presentation for family and friends at the end of the week!

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • $235
    • 3367544385
    Location : 1510 West Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

    1510 West Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

