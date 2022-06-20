Drama Kids Summer Camp at Destination Arts

- June 20, 2022 9:00 am - June 24, 2022 3:00 pm
Save your spot for SUMMER CAMP today! When school is out – Drama is IN! Here’s a chance for your child to explore his or her creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! Campers participate in group activities including improvisation, short scenes and skits, verbal exercises, character development, creative movement, theatre games, and more! Campers will perform a fabulous presentation for family and friends at the end of the week!
2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, North Carolina 27310, United States
