Triad Playwrights Theatre will kick off the Creative Greensboro Residency at the Hyers program with the premiere of the comedy “Dr. Ranch vs The Alien” written by Kernersville native Scott Icenhower and directed by Jonathan Crow. Performances will be held at 7 pm October 21-23 and at 2 pm October 24, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Tickets are $12, discounted to $10 for educators, military, and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, or at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are required to follow all City of Greensboro COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering.

Dr. Ranch vs The Alien centers on an astronomy professor who is trying too hard to keep his daughter safe from marital entanglements that might harm her career. A Russian satellite crash, two Alien hunters, and a clueless, cheerful boyfriend combine to create misapprehension and hilarity. When an old hermit and the CIA get involved, the father must decide in the midst of the chaos whether he can finally let his daughter go.

The cast includes several veteran Triad actors as well as some newcomers to the stage: Andy Ralston-Asumendi, Gabrielle Boni, Walter Pickard, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Colbert, Lisa Steele, Adrion Dion Quarles, and Nancy Torkewitz. Theresa Hunter is production coordinator and Maxine Isaacs is stage manager.