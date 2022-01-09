Doug Baker live at The Crown

Durham-based singer/songwriter Leah Kaufman will open the show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, taxes included.

Ticket Commission: A $3 processing fee and tax will be added to each ticket.

The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show for this event only.

ABOUT DOUG BAKER

Songwriter Doug Baker, a fixture in the Greensboro music scene for forty years, is bringing the songs from his first solo album, Navigating Life, to The Crown for a special matinee performance. He will be joined onstage by guitarist and vocalist Barry Gray, multi-instrumentalist Mark Dillon, and his son, percussionist Zach Baker.

Since graduating from UNCG’s School of Music in 1978, Baker has been involved in varied musical projects ranging from the power-pop of Treva Spontaine and the Grafic to the avant-garde improvisations of the F-Art Ensemble. Prior to this latest release, Baker contributed to two band recordings, a 1989 cassette by Tab Jones, and the 2009 eponymous cd release by Sin Tax.

Baker says, “I’ve always written songs, but in bands I was usually content to play guitar and contribute a song here and there. Sort of a George Harrison approach. I’ve written a lot in the last five years, so it seemed it was about time I did this.”

The songs on Navigating Life come in a variety of styles. Eddie Huffman, author of John Prine: In Spite of Himself, writes “The album ranges far and wide musically, from a Georgia Satellites-style rocker to a pretty piano ballad. Many of the songs have a quirky, lighthearted touch reminiscent of John Prine and Loudon Wainwright III.”

ABOUT THE LEAH KAUFMAN

In the 1990s, Seattle singer-songwriter Leah Kaufman released three recordings with popular acoustic quintet The Wailing Strangers and her own solo debut CD, Five Fingers. Performing in festivals and venues throughout the Northwest, her songs garnered song-writing awards and accolades from the South Florida Songwriting Competition, lntermountain Acoustic Music Association, Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Competition and the Austin Songwriting Competition.

In 2015 she relocated to Raleigh, and in 2017 re-emerged with On to Something Fine, a collection of songs that pulse with rhythm and vibrant musicianship. This is eloquent acoustic music that dances between genres. From the sweetness of a lullaby to a driving honky-tonk dance tune, there’s a backbone of articulate guitar playing and an ear catching voice that pulls you in to each song's unique story.

Her newest 2019 album, Midnight Refrain, builds on these strengths: songs with melodies that stick like glue and lyrics that tell stories you love hearing. An accomplished finger-style guitar player as well as fine flat-picker, each song holds true to a common core of exquisite lyrics, fine guitar work and a clear strong voice.