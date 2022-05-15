    Add a free listing
    Dori Freeman

    Appalachian singer-songwriter. Soaring alto and singular style.

    • May 15, 2022 7:30 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    Description

    Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman is an artist with an inimitable signature soun simultaneously capable of a wide variety of styles. Freeman is about as “bonafide” as an Appalachian artist can be:  she was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.  Defying and expanding notions of what it means to be someone from the region, she is multifaceted she is as an artist and eclectic as a person.

    The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to show.
    While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

