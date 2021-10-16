    Add a free listing
    ‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ October 16-17

    by Greer Sucke

    Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” is an exciting exploration of Haitian folklore and culture that the whole family will love and learn from. Shape-changing magicians, elephants and even a two-headed dragon spin tales of wonder and sing songs to help us all learn why weDon’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree!”

    Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.

    • 336-373-2974
    Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

