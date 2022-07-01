    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Demeanor In the Crown

    Rap is Folk

    • July 1, 2022 8:00 pm
    • The Crown at The Carolina Theatre
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description

    ABOUT DEMEANOR
    Justin “Demeanor” Harrington is a Greensboro-born artist. Merging elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, Harrington bridges the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, he weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.

    ABOUT ANTION SCALES
    Greensboro’s Antion Scales merges musical elements like ‘90s hip-hop, R &B, and gospel. His style can be viewed as unconventional and pleasantly versatile. Antion’s motto, “I don’t rap, I sell advice,” reflects how his upbringings and experiences have contributed to his storytelling as an artist, as well as his conscious approach to making music.

    ABOUT 7BIL
    7bil is a soulful hip-hop artist from Charlotte, NC, now living in Greensboro.

    Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.
    Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket
    Box Office opens at 7:30pm for this event only.

    This is a Standing Room Only show.

    Video
    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • Adults
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    The Crown at The Carolina Theatre

    Location

    • 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

      Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Contact Form

    • Comments are closed.

        • You May Also Be Interested In