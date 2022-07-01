Demeanor In the Crown

ABOUT DEMEANOR

Justin “Demeanor” Harrington is a Greensboro-born artist. Merging elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, Harrington bridges the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, he weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.

ABOUT ANTION SCALES

Greensboro’s Antion Scales merges musical elements like ‘90s hip-hop, R &B, and gospel. His style can be viewed as unconventional and pleasantly versatile. Antion’s motto, “I don’t rap, I sell advice,” reflects how his upbringings and experiences have contributed to his storytelling as an artist, as well as his conscious approach to making music.

ABOUT 7BIL

7bil is a soulful hip-hop artist from Charlotte, NC, now living in Greensboro.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:30pm for this event only.

This is a Standing Room Only show.