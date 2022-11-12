CTG's The Wizard of Oz

By L. Frank Baum. Music by Herbert Stothart. Score by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, Book Adaptation by John Kane from the Motion Picture Screenplay.

No show in the Triad replicates the joy that Community Theatre of Greensboro audiences feel year after year as more than 100 talented kids, teens, and adults (both on-stage and backstage) present this timeless classic. Welcome in the holiday season with Dorothy and her friends as they take you over the rainbow!

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

